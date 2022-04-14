Ardbeg Launches NFT for Fon Fhòid Whisky | Whiskey Raiders

Scotch whisky distillery Ardbeg has released its first NFT, and it represents a whisky that was buried in a peat bog for two years and 10 months.

Two casks of Ardbeg whisky, aged in second-fill bourbon casks, were buried in a peat bog for two years and 10 months near the distillery. Fittingly, the whisky was named Ardbeg Fon Fhòid, Scottish Gaelic for “under the turf.”

“I think it’s safe to say we’ve unearthed a truly special Ardbeg here,” Master Distiller Bill Lumsden said. Ardbeg Fon Fhòid is the epitome of Ardbeg – earthy, mucky and peaty, with one hell of a nose!”

Lumsden explained the story of Ardbeg’s latest whisky in a video:

Ardbeg Fon Fhòid from BlockBar Media on Vimeo.

Bottled at 45.5% ABV, Ardbeg Fon Fhòid will be priced at 1 ETH (about $3,034 at the time this article was published). The sale will go live on whisky NFT platform BlockBar at 10 a.m. EST on April 19. The release is limited to 456 bottles, all of which will be sold on BlockBar.

The bottles will be stored at BlockBar’s facility in Singapore until they’re redeemed, which can begin Dec. 1. Buyers can also trade their NFT within the BlockBar marketplace, store the bottle in a virtual bar or gift the NFT through the company’s new gifting platform.

Each buyer will receive a digital certificate that will verify their ownership and the authenticity of the bottle.

Ardbeg Fon Fhòid Tasting Notes

Color: Pale Straw

Nose: Pungent, waxy and salty with a curious, but distinctive, mossy note. This is then followed by a hint of molasses or sugarcane. There is also a background musty/earthy note, like walking into a damp whisky warehouse. A splash of water releases some more herbal notes, almost like asparagus or artichoke. Next comes a waxy, oily fragrance, reminiscent of a freshly waxed jacket along with a distinctive soapy aroma.

Taste: A slightly drying mouthfeel is followed by some savory notes, like grilled artichoke and ground pepper, along with a suggestion of rye bread. The classic Ardbeg smokiness is subdued, but always in the background, coming across as tar-coated fennel.

More than a few distilleries have taken to selling their spirits in NFT form or accompanied by NFTs (Hennessy, Dalmore, Glenfiddich, Macallan, Kinsale and Patrón). Maker’s Mark even became the official bourbon partner of an NFT collection and created a custom bottle label for it.

Ardbeg’s decision to partake in the NFT trend, however, has ruffled some feathers in a whisky community that frequently scoffs at NFTs and cryptocurrency. Ardbeg is something of a darling in the whisky world, so seeing a distillery that is widely adored join the NFT party has spawned some annoyance.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!