Ardbeg Delivers Halloween Treats With 'Ice Scream' Pop-up

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about costumes and what will be on your plate for trick-or-treating. Thankfully, Ardbeg has you covered with its Ice Scream truck tour, coming to London, Glasgow and Edinburgh this October.

This devilish dessert truck will serve up delicious horror-inspired sundaes and cocktails, so if you are a fan of good food or want an excuse to indulge in some whisky before Halloween arrives, then get yourself down there quick.

The truck will be serving three ice cream treats:

Cookies & Scream: An ice cream sandwich with Ardbeg Wee Beastie ice cream between charcoal cookies, optionally coated in crunchy mealworms

Ahhh, No! Bar: Lapsang Souchong ice cream with an Ardbeg An Oa caramel center coated in white chocolate

Ice Cream Groan: charcoal cone filled with Ardbeg Ten smoky blackcurrant ice cream, topped with sour cherries and a brittle insect-flecked shard

Don’t think there won’t be any available Ardbeg outside of the “Ice Scream” treats; Ardbeg says, “Alongside the Ice Screams, we’re inviting any attendees brave enough to book a spot in our custom-made pop-up Monsters of the Smoke Parlour, where squeamishly smoky cocktails await.”

If you’re lucky enough to be in the area the Ice Scream Truck will be touring, we say brave the spooky and enjoy.

