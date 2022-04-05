Ardbeg Releases New Punk Rock Inspired Ardcore Scotch

Ardbeg Day 2022 is coming up, and the scotch whisky company wants to invite everyone to celebrate with their new, limited-edition “Ardcore” scotch.

The direction for the punk-inspired name and flavor was derived from the little-known punk rock history surrounding Islay’s main port, Port Ellen, or “Punk Ellen” – a nickname given to the port in the 1970s.

Ardbeg’s head of distilling and whisky creation, Dr. Bill Lumsden, described the new whisky’s flavor as tasting “like biting on a spiky ball.”

He continues with, “Created with roasted black malt, burnt to hair-raising levels, this spirit is all about substance. Notes of charcoal and sweet smoke make for an in-your-face nose, while potent notes of aniseed and dark chocolate stamp this bottle out as one fit only for the most Ardcore of fans.”

Ardbeg Ardcore Tasting Notes

On the palate, the scotch delivers flavors of peanut brittle toffee, smoked lime, and bonfire. The finish is long and sweet with notes of toffee and soot.

The 46% ABV whisky will retail for around $132 (£100).

About Ardbeg Day

On the final Saturday of Islay’s Festival of Music and Malt (Fèis Ìle), Ardbeg Day is a worldwide event to commemorate everything Ardbeg. This year’s celebration will be held on June 4th, with events online, and around the world.

Colin Gordon, Ardbeg’s distillery manager, said: “This year will be my first physical Ardbeg Day. We know not everybody can make it to Islay, so we’re delighted to be broadcasting all the day’s antics online too. Whether at the distillery or at home, we hope lots of you rock up, punked out, and ready to party come 4 June.”

