Ardbeg Traigh Bhan 19 Year Old Goes Tropical In 5th Release

On Tuesday, Ardbeg announced the fifth annual releae in its Traigh Bahn Series, which is inspired by Islay’s Traigh Bhan Beach. The offering was matured in ex-bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks, and this year’s expression hosts a distinctively tropical flair, according to the brand.

The Traigh Bhan series is made in small batches and released annually. Each expression showcases a code, batch symbol and the initials of a member of the distillery.

This year, Ardbeg’s Master Blender and Head of Whisky Creation Gillian Macdonald’s initials are featured.

“Ardbeg 19 Years Old Traigh Bhan Batch 5 brings with it a vibrant profile bursting with smoked maple cured bacon, warm toffee and herbal essence, alongside tropical hints of luscious mango, guava and coconut — a side of this series that fans are yet to experience,” Macdonald said in a news release. “We are thrilled to offer whisky lovers and collectors across the globe an opportunity to explore another new take on this impossibly balanced favorite. We hope that this bottling will spark conversations between Ardbeggians and their friends about the finer details of this ever-changing dram.”

The spirit is bottled at 46.2% ABV and is set to sell for a suggested retail price of $350 from whisky specialists, Ardbeg Embassies and ReserveBar, according to the brand.

On Aug. 25, Ardbeg released an experimental single malt, dubbed ‘The Harpy’s Tale.”

It was the first spirit within the brand’s experimental Anthology Collection and was aged in a mixture of ex-bourbon and Sauternes casks. The brand described the scotch as a “tussle between powerful smoke and rich sweetness.”

Ardbeg Traigh Bhan 19 Years Old Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Fresh green pepper, smoked mango and guava with maple bacon.

Taste: Toasted tonka bean and white pepper with aniseed, burnt heather and spiced chive.

Finish: Satisfying, long, with notes of warm toffee fudge and smoked butter.

