Bowmore, Aston Martin Launch $75,000 ARC-52 Whisky to US

On Tuesday, scotch whisky brand Bowmore announced that it is launching its ARC-52 single malt whisky — a 52-year-old expression served in a decanter crafted in partnership with luxury vehicle brand Aston Martin — to the U.S.

Only 100 decanters — which the brands described as “strikingly futuristic” in a news release — of ARC-52 are available worldwide. The brands have not said how many of those 100 will be available in the U.S. ARC-52 will launch this month to the New York City and Los Angeles markets at a suggested retail price of $75,000.

“A Bowmore as exquisite and complex as this 52-Year-Old is testament to the skill of our distillery team and their commitment to optimizing the time spent in cask to create such an incredible spirit,” Ron Welsh, master blender, Bowmore, said in a news release. “The complexity of the ARC-52 single malt is unquestionable and to achieve such perfect balance not only defines its physical form but unites beautifully in every drop of this stunning whisky. Working with Aston Martin remains hugely rewarding and fascinating for me. It continues to inspire and show us a different way of working, with absolute precision, and has allowed us to create what, in my opinion, is the best Bowmore over 50 years old that I’ve ever tasted.”

ARC-52 was first unveiled in June.

ARC-52 Tasting Notes, Via the Brands

Color: Deep burnished gold.

Nose: Creamy and fruity with notes of vanilla and custard cream but also peach, pear, kumquat, mandarin, a hint of guava with herbal notes of fresh mint and eucalyptus.

Taste: Sweet, fruity and citric with flavour of green grapes and peach melba, clementine, lime zest but also nutty notes of almond and hazelnuts, tobacco leaves with a lightly peaty ashy and buttery character.

Finish: Herbal and medicinal with exotic fruits, praline and butterscotch note

