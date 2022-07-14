Balblair Releases 'Precious Time' Short Film

Balblair Highland Single Malt partnered with Scottish photographer and director David Eustace to “encourage everyone to embrace life’s valuable moments” with the release of a short film titled “Precious Time.”

The film, which is very easily digestible at a mere one-minute-30-second length, “explores the unrushed craft” behind Balblair’s single malt whisky and features the “unspoilt beauty of the Highlands that surround the distillery,” according to the brand.

Watch the film at the Balblair website.

The film stars Balblair distillery manager John MacDonald.

“At Balblair, time is a defining part of who we are. We take our time, and we believe in quality above all else, which is why our produce is worth the wait,” MacDonald said.

The film follows MacDonald as he writes a letter.

“The letter John writes in the film is a vehicle to highlight the value of the personal touch and the considered time taken to create it,” Eustace said. “Likewise celebrating a malt whisky given equal respect and one John’s proud to associate his name with.

“An unrushed approach to their craft is key to Balblair’s success and this is something that the film aims to communicate. I also hope that the film encourages the audience to reflect on their own concept of time and find those moments to savour for themselves.”

Eustace explained that he set the most important scenes in the film to occur directly before MacDonald drank whisky.

“One of the most enjoyable parts of whisky, for me, is that moment before you drink it,” Eustace said. “The key shot of the film is when John lifts the glass, looks at it and the film cuts just before he drinks it. This is because that moment is his time, his enjoyment. That is the precious time.”

One of Eustace’s goal with this film was to capture the beauty of the Northern Scottish highlands.

“Nature provides us with the greatest inspiration when it comes to slowing down and reconnecting with the moment,” Eustace said. “We wanted to share some of the views and vistas that have surrounded the Balblair estate since 1790 and have not only provided some of the key ingredients to the whisky, but have influenced and enhanced the team’s unhurried approach to their craft.

“It’s impossible not to switch off and feel a sense of peace when enjoying such magnificent scenery and the film delivers that unspoilt beauty to viewers, wherever they are.”

A focus of the film is “the unrushed approach,” which Balblair says permeates its whisky-making process.

“A respect for time is a must in whisky production and we never manipulate or control it,” MacDonald said. “For me, ‘Precious Time’ is about appreciation; the anticipation before the whisky touches your lips and savouring that moment in time.”

