Ballantine's New Collection Honors Rock God Freddie Mercury

On Tuesday, Dram Scotland reported that scotch whisky brand Ballantine’s launched its True Music Icons Collection to celebrate some of the most influential rockers of all time. The Chivas Brothers-owned brand kicked off the series with a whisky honoring the rock band Queen.

“Ballantine’s has a storied history within music, via our True Music platform, and through this collection, the finest rockstars meet the finest whisky. We can’t wait for this collectible design to roll and see it rocking shelves around the world,” Chivas Brothers Global Marketing Director for Ballantine’s Matthieu Deslandes said, according to Dram Scotland. “Ballantine’s has always been behind those who do things their own way — and Queen perfectly embodies this attitude with their unparalleled music and distinctive style which has been the enduring soul of the band over the past few decades.”

Queen sold over 300 million records and is known for hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “Fat Bottomed Girls.” The band’s frontman, Freddie Mercury, is considered one of the best vocalists of all time.

Ballantine’s rock-and-roll-themed bottle features the crest Freddie Mercury created for the cover of the Greatest Hits II album and is available in limited quantities in specific markets. The limited-edition bottle can be purchased at The Whisky Exchange.

About Ballantine’s True Music Fund

Ballantine’s True Music Fund offers £100,000 ($119,850) to support diversity and inclusion within the music industry. The ethos behind the program is to support organizations within the music world that champion diversity and inclusion, according to Ballantine’s.

The True Music Fund additionally offers mentorship programs to recipients, aspiring artists and musical groups.

Ballantine’s recently partnered with Wu-Tang Clan Frontman RZA on a limited collection, which was unveiled in July.

The brand tapped the talented rapper, actor, filmmaker and record producer for the same reasons it chose to celebrate the band Queen and Freddie Mercury in this release.

“At Ballantine’s, we believe everyone is unique, original and worth celebrating,” Deslandes explained.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!