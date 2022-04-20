Ballantine's 'Hires' Mad Moxxi From 'Borderlands' Franchise

Scotch whisky brand Ballantine’s on Wednesday announced a partnership with video game series “Borderlands.” The partnership sees Ballantine’s bring on board the character Mad Moxxi. Moxxi owns several bars on the series’ fictional planet of Pandora. She frequently appears as a hostess and bartender.

Ballantine’s “hired” Moxxi as Chief Galactic Expansion Officer to launch the scotch brand into the gaming universe. Moxxi will be responsible for “expanding Ballantine’s intergalactic footprint to the furthest reaches of Pandora, the universe, and beyond.”

As CGEO, Moxxi will bring together existing Vault Hunters and new looters from across the galaxy, according to a news release. Together, they will serve up a series of missions. Moxxi also will launch her own limited-edition loot. She’ll also introduce some ground rules in Moxxi’s Bar and will promote responsible drinking in a personalized, cameo-filled message live from Pandora.

To kick off the partnership, the brand gave Moxxi a custom bottle of Scotch whisky: the Ballantine’s x Moxxi’s Bar Edition. This limited-edition run will be available first on Pandora and later on Earth, on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who manage to get their hands on a bottle will receive access to exclusive Borderlands 3 content.

“A good partnership balances business and pleasure in equal measure,” Moxxi said in the news relief. “And ours got off to a sweet start. George Ballantine came over to my place with a blush-worthy proposition. He offered me my own special run of bottles. I call it, ‘Moxxi’s Bar Edition.’ Get your hands on one of them, sugar, they’ll treat you right. Like the best things in life, it goes down smooth.”

In the coming months, Moxxi will recruit a squad of Vault Hunters to help spread the word, broadcasting their adventures, giving out swag and sharing news. The news release also notes “whispers of Moxxi making appearances at bars beyond her usual turf.”

To stay up to date with Moxxi’s activities and find out how to acquire a limited-edition bottle, by connecting with her on LinkedIn (mad-moxxi) and Twitter (@MoxxisFinest).

“We’ve been following Moxxi’s adventures in Pandora for some time now and are delighted to have such an infamous entrepreneur on board,” said Ballantine’s Marketing Director Mathieu Deslandes, to whom Moxxi will report. “Her handling of the Heist of the Handsome Jackpot was second to none and her impressive hostessing of the Underdome Riot is not easily forgotten. I have no doubt Moxxi will help catapult Ballantine’s to galactic heights and encourage Vault Hunters to stay true to themselves.”

The hiring of Moxxi is the first step in a long-term partnership between Ballantine’s and the Borderlands franchise, according to the news release, with more to be announced this year.

