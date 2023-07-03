Ballantine's Adds Two New Blends To Artists Series

Ballantine’s, a scotch producer with nearly two centuries’ worth of history, launched two new expressions as part of its Artists Series. One expression hosts a 17-year age statement, and the other a 21-year-old age statement.

The blended scotches have redesigned labels from the Korean artist, Noh Sangho, according to an article in The Spirits Business that was published on Monday.

The 21 Year Old Artist Edition is available in Global Travel Retail across East Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania with a suggested retail price of $144. The 17 Year Old Artist Edition is available only in Korea.

The Artists Series features a partnership between the Pernod Ricard-owned scotch brand and a different creative, with bespoke labels showcasing the works of selected artists. The brand has previously tapped talent from artists like Leif Podhajsky, according to a 2015 article in The Drinks Report.

“The label and packaging which have been designed by Noh Sangho for the 21 Year Old blend perfectly align with the brand’s rich heritage and commitment to expert quality, and is a fantastic example of two fine arts, whisky and painting, blending together to create something beautiful,” Vice President of Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail Liya Zhang stated according to The Spirits Business.

For the labels, Sangho created two unique paintings: “The Great Chapbook” and “Time Well Spent.” The works of art are meant to depict groups of people creating moments that matter, which is in accordance with the ethos of the brand.

“I painted people doing things that they love and expressed the deepening of time whilst enjoying each other’s company, using different colors and accents. This correlates to my creative process: drawing objects, moments and people that I have encountered every day for the past 10 years,” Sangho said according to The Spirits Business.

Ballantine’s has a history of thinking outside the box in terms of brand partnerships. In April of 2022, the scotch whisky brand launched a collaboration with the video game series “Borderlands.” Ballantine’s “hired” a fictional video game character, Mad Moxxi, who owned several bars in the series.

When asked about the choice to collaborate with the scotch brand, Sangho expressed that he felt personally aligned with Ballentine’s ‘Time Well Spent,’ rationale.

“When Ballantine’s introduced me to its ‘Time Well Spent’ ethos, it was a concept that deeply resonated with me and reminded me of many happy memories enjoying time with my loved ones,’ Sangho concluded.

