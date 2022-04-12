The Balvenie Debuts its 1st French Oak Finish Ever

The Balvenie Distillery has unveiled the latest release under its “Flavours of The Balvenie” range: French Oak 16 Year Old. The new cask-finished whiskey features the first use of French oak in The Balvenie’s 129-year history, according to The Scotsman.

“With the release of our new French Oak 16 Year Old, we are exploring yet another world of flavour through the incredible cask finishing process which our malt master of nearly 60 years, David C. Stewart MBE, pioneered decades ago,” said Alwynne Gwilt, The Balvenie brand ambassador UK. “It’s incredible to watch the flavours unfurl in a new way with the addition of these Pineau de Charantes casks, and showcases that the skill it takes to continue innovating is deep within our ethos of staying true to being a maker at heart.”

The new expression was aged 16 years in American oak whiskey barrels finished in Pineau French Oak casks, which, according to The Scotsman, impart a sweetness with notes of grapefruit, geranium, glazed fruit, and ginger.

“Our casks have been used to season Red Pineau des Charantes, and all have a variety of different histories. The complexity of their journey to The Balvenie is what brings the depth of flavour to our whisky,” said Anna Austin, wood buyer at William Grant & Sons. “By working closely with specialist wine cask suppliers who source the casks from some very special French wineries, we know we can deliver on the highest quality we strive for in our craft.”

The Balvenie French Oak 16 Year Old is available from 21st March 2022 from Clink and select retailers, including Master of Malt and The Whisky Shop, for a suggested retail price of £123 ($160) for a 700-milliliter bottle.

Other whiskies in the flavours of The Balvenie range include Madeira Cask 15 Year Old, PX Sherry Cask 18 Year Old, DoubleWood 12 Year Old, Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old and PortWood 21 Year Old.

In October, The Balvenie announced a series, hosted by musician, songwriter, bestselling author, music journalist and film director Questlove. “Quest for Craft” aired four episodes on YouTube during its inaugural season.

