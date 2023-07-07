The Balvenie Sixty Lands At Four Airports

The Balvenie Sixty, a scotch made from a single cask in 1962 with an MSRP of $145,000 is set to land in four airports: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Taipei Taoyuan Airport, Dubai International Airport and the Incheon International Airport in South Korea. Just one bottle will be available at each airport, according to a news release that was published on Friday in the Moodie Davitt Report.

This offering from the family-run Scotch producer William Grant & Sons is set to honor Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE — the longest-working Malt Master in the history of the industry.

The Balvenie Sixty hosts a 42.4% ABV and was selected from a single European Hogshead cask from 1962. Only 71 bottles are available in the world.

To celebrate the spirit’s arrival, the airports in Amsterdam, Taoyuan and Dubai will offer a series of activations throughout July to the end of August. Similar activations will be offered in South Korea later this year.

Amsterdam’s Airport Schiphol will offer participants the opportunity to acquire the rare spirit via an auction at the ExQuisite Store, and the highest bidder will be announced in September.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with William Grant & Sons to offer our customers the special opportunity to own a coveted bottle of The Balvenie Sixty. The auction creates anticipation and excitement among travelers; the thrill of bidding and the allure of owning a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ rare whisky gives us an amazing point of difference. It’s the perfect attraction to drive customer footfall and we can’t wait for the build-up to begin,” said Schiphol Airport Retail Deputy Managing Director/Head of Operations Martine de Lang in a statement to the Moodie Davitt Report.

The Taipei Taoyuan Airport in Taiwan is slated to host a pop-up installation in Terminal 2, where the spirit will be up for purchase. The installation takes visitors through the history of The Balvenie throughout the decades and offers a celebratory glimpse at Stewart’s lengthy career.

“The Balvenie Sixty is a landmark bottling that pays fitting tribute to David’s career at The Balvenie and recognizes his incomparable contribution to the industry at large,” stated William Grant & Sons Managing Director of Global Travel Retail David Wilson.

Tasting Notes for The Balvenie Sixty, via William Grant & Sons

Aroma: Sweet florals, leather and oak.

Palate: Rich toffee.

Finish: Clove, nutmeg, and candied orange.

