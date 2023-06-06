 Beam Suntory Unveils Ardray Blended Scotch
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Scotch

Japanese Elegance Meets Scottish Whisky Excellence as Beam Suntory Takes ‘New Interpretation’ to Blending With Ardray Scotch

Cynthia MerstenJun 6th, 2023, 5:42 pm
Ardray

Ardray Blended Scotch Whisky launched from Beam Suntory as a snapshot of the terroirs of Scotland (Photo: Beam Suntory)

Beam Suntory has launched Ardray, a “new interpretation” of blended scotch whisky, Beverage Dynamics reported Monday. For Ardray, Beam Suntory sourced malt and grain whiskies from the Highlands, Lowlands and Islands of Scotland. Ardray has an ABV of 48% and is a limited release of under 2,000 cases slated to sell in London, Shanghai, Los Angeles and New York.

Ardray was created by Beam Suntory Chief Blender Calum Fraser and Suntory’s blending team. Beam Suntory owns notable whisky distilleries such as Bowmore, Laphroaig, Auchentosan and Ardmore distilleries in Scotland, and chose liquid from a “handful” of these properties for Ardray. Whiskies were also selected from Beam Suntory’s partner, Edrington, which owns The Macallan, Glenrothes and Highland Park.

The team tasted almost 200 whisky combinations before settling on the final blend.

Ardray hosts a distinctive Japanese influence. The style of the whisky was inspired by historic blends from The House of Suntory and its visionary founder, Shinjiro Torii. Suntory acquired Beam in 2014.

The name Ardray means “towards the light” and reflects the leadership of Torii coupled with the distillery team’s continuous desire to strive for more, according to the brand.

Torii founded Yamazaki Distillery, the first malt whisky producer in Japan, in 1923. The Ardray team worked to yield a whisky with a subtle elegance they believe he would have approved of.

“Ardray promises a rich and complex taste, with a distinctive harmony of flavors: a mild, gently floral, and citrusy fruitiness, with a vanilla custard creaminess and a rich, silky mouthfeel and lengthy aftertaste that is unmatched,” Frasier said, per Beverage Dynamics.

Ardray Blended Scotch Tasting Notes, Via Beam Suntory

Aroma: Balanced with floral and herbaceous qualities.

Palate: Honey-smooth mouthfeel.

Finish: Long-lasting.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

You may also like: