Beam Suntory Plans To Build Nearly $200 Million Facility

According to the Daily Record, spirits mega-brand Beam Suntory revealed plans on Tuesday to build a facility that costs nearly $200 million in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Beam Suntory owns scotch whisky brands like Laphroaig, Bowmore and Ardmore, and the new facility could potentially house half-a-million whisky barrels.

If the East Ayrshire Council approves the blueprints of the facility, it could lead to more jobs within the region.

“Submitting our planning application to East Ayrshire Council represents an important milestone in our vision to enhance the East Ayrshire economy with a sustainable and modern maturation facility,” Beam Suntory General Manager of Manufacturing Operations Craig Martin said, according to the Daily Record. “We have spent significant time over the last three months engaging with the local community, using their feedback to refine proposals and arrive at a well-considered masterplan that importantly will bring whisky back to the region for the first time in 10 years.”

The spirits giant has provided employment for 400 people in Scotland and continues to be a driver of the local economy.

Recent Developments at Beam Suntory

Beam Suntory has experienced a summer of changes. In July, the company’s CEO, Albert Baladi announced he would be stepping down after a 12-year stint at the company.

Baladi is set to be replaced by Greg Hughes, the company’s current senior vice president, chief growth & brands officer.

The company also announced a $3 billion partnership in Australia and New Zealand with Frucor Suntory earlier this month. The new conglomerate will be named Beam Suntory Oceania and is set to be functional by mid-2024.

Beam Suntory Oceania plans on building a net zero facility in Queensland Australia that focuses on sustainability. Nearly 400 people could potentially be hired as the partnership continues to develop.

