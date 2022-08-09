Beam Suntory Partners With E-Commerce Platform BlackSquare

On Tuesday, digital alcohol e-commerce platform BlackSquare Inc. announced that it has entered a partnership with global spirits company Beam Suntory.

The collaboration will “allow Beam Suntory to continue innovating with the added advantage of BlackSquare’s expertise,” according to a news release.

BlackSquare will provide Beam Suntory with direct-to-consumer e-commerce technology, beginning with the creation of a brand home for scotch whisky brand Laphroaig in Germany and the United Kingdom.

“Beam Suntory is excited to be partnering with an industry leader like BlackSquare on this project,” said Lukas Hinke, D2C eBusiness development manager for Beam Suntory. “BlackSquare’s industry experience and technical know-how will ensure a best-in-class digital DTC experience for our engaged customers, and provide a solid foundation for the future growth of our brand.”

BlackSquare will use its proprietary Insight data platform to support Beam Suntory’s digital marketing and customer acquisition efforts and extend the reach of the Laphroaig brand.

“The BlackSquare team is looking forward to collaborating with Beam Suntory on their vision for their brand’s digital presence, ecommerce website, and end-to-end DTC journey,” BlackSquare CEO Matthew Protti said. “We anticipate tremendous growth in this channel in the future as consumers all over the world continue to seek ways to engage directly with favoured brands.”

