Bees and Scotch Find Friendship in Sustainability Project

Sustainable honey-making company Webster Honey is teaming up with Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch Whisky to launch the Scottish faction of its “Adopt A Bee” initiative at the Edinburgh Airport, according to Scottish Field.

The initiative will allow Aberfeldy consumers to adopt 12 Webster Honey bees with every bottle purchased at Edinburgh Airport’s World’s Duty Free Shop until Dec. 31.

For Aberfeldy, this initiative is the latest in its “Barrels & Bees” program, in which it works with beekeepers around the world to highlight challenges faced by pollinators, along with championing local bee communities.

“The Aberfeldy Barrels & Bees platform educates people about the plight of bees, while advocating provenance and use of quality ingredients,” said Tori Arrighi, brand manager, Dark Spirits at Bacardi, which owns Aberfeldy. “We are proud to continue driving awareness for bees and to do our part to support their population through our partnership with Webster Honey. We look forward to customers at Edinburgh Airport’s World Duty Free Shop buying a bottle of Aberfeldy for a gift or for themselves, knowing that they are doing their bit to help conserve bees.”

Daniel Webster, managing director of Webster Honey said: ‘We are thrilled to have been chosen by Aberfeldy, one of the nation’s finest malts, as their Scottish representative in this worthy initiative.

“Adopt A Bee” is a program in which people can “adopt” a bee (give it a name, receive a certificate and photos of it, plus keep up to date with how it’s doing). Adoption options are a drone bee for £4 (about $5.50), a worker bee for £5.50 (about $7.50) or a queen bee for £6.50 (about $9).

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!