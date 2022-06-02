Benriach Cask Edition Available Exclusively in the US Now

Award-winning scotch whisky distillery Benriach on Thursday announced the release of the Benriach Cask Edition collection, the first single-cask single malt scotch whisky bottlings the distillery has ever made available in the U.S. The collection comprises three expressions, each drawn from casks selected by Master Blender Rachel Barrie.

“Our ‘sleeping beauties’, as we often call these casks, continue to be sourced from all over the world, enabling us to creatively explore the full flavor possibilities of Speyside Single Malt,” Barrie said in a news release. “Each cask will tell its own story of a journey of flavor where the spirit is married with oak, over years and through the seasons, to really create a unique moment in time never to be repeated again.”

Each whisky is bottled at cask strength.

“From the Marsala Wine Hogshead cask bringing out clementine, apricot, nectarine and cherry blossom flavors, to the Pedro Ximénez Puncheon with intense notes of heather honey, butterscotch and sultana, each cask allows us to explore a different aspect of Benriach’s fruit-laden character,” Barrie said.

Benriach Cask Edition Collection Cask Details

Cask #3812 (12 Year): Pedro Ximénez Puncheon

ABV: 58.2%

Suggested Retail Price: $100 per 700-milliliter bottle

Tasting Notes

Color: Antique gold

Nose: Toasted raisin brioche, with layers of butter, sultana and orange marmalade

Taste: Heather honey, butterscotch and lemon curd on sultana and hazelnut bread

Total number of bottles: 642

Available markets: CA, KY, OR, WA, GA, MA, NY

Cask #10297: (23 Year): Marsala

ABV: 55.4%

Suggested Retail Price: $330 per 700-milliliter bottle

Tasting Notes

Color: Polished brass

Nose: Clementine, apricot, nectarine and cherry blossom, with maple and vanilla syrup

Taste: Orange and honey glazed chocolate cake with apricot and redcurrant jelly

Total number of bottles: 264

Available markets: AZ, CO, IL, DE, DC, FL, MD, MN, NV, PA, SC, WI

Cask #15058: (24 Year): Oloroso Puncheon

ABV: 55.4%

Suggested Retail Price: $380 per 700-milliliter bottle

Tasting Notes

Color: Mahogany

Nose: Crème brûlée with hazelnut and toasted vanilla on a base of cedarwood, spiced apple and mocha

Taste: Chocolate orange and hazelnut cake with raisins, dried apple, apricot and sultana

Total number of bottles: 641

Available markets: GA, MA, NY and additional major metro markets

