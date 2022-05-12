Benriach Malting Season Second Edition Debuts

Scotch whisky distillery Benriach on Monday announced the second edition of the Benriach Malting Season. It contains only barley malt that was produced on the distillery’s malting floor. The second edition, bottled at 48.9% ABV, is available in the distillery’s visitor center and will become available internationally starting in June.

Master Blender Rachel Barrie chose to craft Benriach Malting Season Second Edition from concerto barley because of its wholesome cereal flavor. The whisky was matured in first-fill bourbon casks in Benriach’s earthen floored dunnage warehouses.

“Passed from maltster to maltster throughout the generations, the highly skilled process of floor malting keeps a traditional part of the whisky-making process alive, paying homage to Benriach’s creative whisky-making heritage,” Stewart Buchanan, Global Brand Ambassador at Benriach, said, according to Whisky Experts. “Each new edition of Malting Season will use carefully selected types of barley and bottling strength, making each annual edition one of a kind in their own right.”

The release comprises 30 first-fill bourbon barrels, all distilled on Nov. 20, 2013.

The suggested retail price for the Benriach Malting Season Second Edition will be £99 ($121).

Benriach Malting Season Second Edition Tasting Notes

Nose: Malt sweetness with barley sugar and mandarin enrobed in creamy white chocolate

Taste: Smooth flavors of honeycomb infused with citrus, orchard apple

Finish: Enveloping fruit, malt and vanilla cream

Benriach announced the first edition of Malting Season in October.

In 2021, Benriach earned seven Double Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

