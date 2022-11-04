Benriach The Sixteen Whisky Makes Long-Awaited Return

Benriach, a popular Speyside whisky distillery, has relaunched its popular but missing 16-year-old whisky.

The Sixteen has been out of circulation for six years and has been missed by fans of the brand.

“The return of Benriach The Sixteen is a very special moment for the distillery as it is one of our most treasured expressions,” Master Blender Rachel Barrie said. “Our signature Speyside style blossoms at 10 years old, finding depth and richer layers of orchard fruit character as it turns sixteen.”

We’re delighted to welcome a much anticipated expression to our portfolio. The Sixteen is one of Benriach’s most heavily decorated single malts winning a host of industry accolades, and is one of our most treasured expressions.#Benriach #BenriachDistillery pic.twitter.com/qczASJ0QkL — Benriach (@TheBenriach) November 4, 2022

“Our core flavour components of fruit, malt and oak become more concentrated, enriched with age at sixteen years old, bringing layers of stone fruit, smooth creamy malt, wild honey and nutty oak spice,” Barrie said.

The whisky retails for $80 and is bottled at 43% ABV. It is available to purchase from specialist retailers in select markets worldwide.

