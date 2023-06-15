Benriach The Forty Launches In The US

Benriach The Forty, one of the oldest peated malts released from the Speyside-based distillery, is now available in U.S. markets. It is set to sell for a suggested retail price of $4,500, according to a news release from the brand on June 15.

This 40-year-old offering was aged in a mixture of bourbon and port casks from the Duoro Valley. The spirit clocks in at 43.5% ABV and will be available for a limited time in select markets across the U.S.

“Fine bourbon casks have gradually developed exquisite notes of honeyed pomelo and lush orchard fruits to create Benriach The Forty,” stated Master Blender Rachel Barrie in the news release.

Benriach broke norms in the Speyside region during the 1970s by distilling small batches of highly peated spirit. Barrie continues this unconventional tradition by combining these rare peated casks to create The Forty.

“Over the decades of maturation, the smoky character of peated Benriach spirit refines and mellows, transforming into ripe fruit sweetness. This intricate character is interwoven with dark notes of chocolate, rich plum and smooth walnut from port casks sourced from the Duoro Valley.”

The Forty initially was only available in October 2022 as part of a luxury NFT on Blockbar.com, according to an article in The Spirits Business.

Customers who purchased the NFTs for a cool $8,000 received a trip to the Speyside distillery where they could meet the team at Benriach. They also were eligible to receive the physical bottles the following Spring.

Benriach released The Sixteen in February, bringing the popular spirit from the distillery’s core lineup out of a seven-year retirement.

Benriach The Forty Tasting Notes, Via Benriach

Aroma: Richly fruity, with orange and honey pomelo interlaced with dark chocolate.

Palate: Luscious orchard fruits with silky morello cherry and white peach.

Finish: Velvety walnut and kumquat.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!