Benriach The Sixteen Returns to Brand's Core Scotch Lineup

On Wednesday, Speyside scotch whisky company Benriach announced the addition of The Sixteen single malt scotch whisky to the brand’s core lineup. Benriach The Sixteen was retired in 2016 until it was relaunched in November. The 16-year expression represents a middle ground between the 12- and 21-year-old single malts in Benriach’s core lineup.

Benriach The Sixteen is bottled at 86 proof ABV and available for a suggested retail price of $115 from select retailers beginning this month.

“The return of Benriach The Sixteen is a very special moment for the distillery as it is one of our most treasured expressions,” Benriach Master Blender Rachel Barrie said in a news release. “Our signature Speyside style blossoms at 10 years old, finding depth and richer layers of orchard fruit character as it turns 16. Our core flavor components of fruit, malt, and oak become more concentrated, enriched with age at 16 years old, bringing layers of stone fruit, smooth creamy malt, wild honey, and nutty oak spice.”

Benriach The Sixteen is triple-cask-matured for at least 16 years in bourbon barrels, sherry casks and new oak casks.

Benriach The Sixteen Tasting Notes

Color: Bronze

Nose: Baked apple and creamy hazelnut malt with overtones of ginger-spiced apricot and honey

Palate: Spiced stewed apple, stone fruit, and mellow nutty oak, with honeyed malt and candied peel

