New Batch Announced for Benromach 40 Year Old

Scottish whisky distillery Benromach on Tuesday announced the second annual release of its rare Benromach 40 Year Old Single Malt Whisky. The limited run will comprise 1,000 bottles.

Benromach 40 Year Old received the prestigious “Best in Show” award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2022.

Bottled at cask strength 57.6% ABV, Benromach 40 Year Old was matured in sherry casks. It is the distillery’s oldest annual release.

“This rare whisky truly is something special and reflects the nuance and character of the casks it has been matured in,” Keith Cruickshank, Distillery Manager at Benromach, said in a news release.

Benromach 40 Year Old 2022 is priced at £2,000 ($2,400). However, the brand noted that prices in international markets may vary due to local taxes and import duties. It is available at the Benromach online shop.

Benromach 40 Year Old 2022 Tasting Notes, From the Brand

Nose: Fragrant cinnamon and ginger spices with Seville orange. Stewed red berries develop with a hint of roasted hazelnut.

Palate: Sweet Morello cherry flavours combine with baked apple and liquorice Rich dark chocolate notes leading to fruitcake and subtle black pepper.

Finish: Full with forest fruits and mature oak.

In March, Benromach announced the reopening of its distillery to visitors after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!