Benromach Reopens to Visitors After Closing Due to COVID-19

Benromach Whisky and Red Door Gin visitor experiences will reopen March 14 after having closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors will be welcomed back in for distillery tours and tastings, or to make purchases including two special distillery exclusive whiskies and a new collection of Benromach merchandise.

Benromach tours will run Mondays through Saturdays and will accommodate groups of up to eight for Classic, Contrast or Heritage performances — priced at £10 ($13), £25 ($33) and £75 ($98), respectively. Each experience offers a tour with information on the history of the distillery and tastings. The Heritage Tour includes a guided tasting of a range of “unique and rare whiskies” selected by the distillery manager.

The Contrast tour gets you a guided tasting of Benromach’s Contrast range, comparing and contrasting against classic Benromach whiskies.

Tours and tastings for Red Door — Benromach’s gin brand — also will be available.

“The entire team has been looking forward to this day for months and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to Benromach and Red Door Gin,” Susan Colville, brand home manager at Benromach, said, according to The Scotsman. “The tours that helped make us a VisitScotland Five Star Visitor Attraction are unchanged, other than smaller numbers, but guests who have been before will notice that we’ve updated the visitor experience space with an even better shop and tasting area. “The reopening of our visitor centre is a day of celebration for the entire team here who enjoy nothing more than welcoming guests from all over the world to learn more about what we do.”

Sign up for tours here.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!