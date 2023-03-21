Best Scotch Whiskies to Drink in | Whiskey Raiders

The world of single malt Scotch whisky can be intimidating, with a slew of distilleries offering bottles with different taste profiles. But don’t worry — we did the hard work for you and put together a list of the best scotch whisky picks in Spring 2023 so that your next purchase will be a winner.

Whether you’re looking for some basic selections or want something more daring and robust, there’s bound to be a bottle on this list that will suit your taste.

The Best Scotch Whiskies to Drink in Spring 2023

Old Pulteney 18 Year

Old Pulteney 18 Year is a sleeper scotch everyone can enjoy.

Distilled by Old Pulteney, this expression is matured in American and Spanish oak casks without any coloring or filtering and bottled at 46% ABV.

The taste has sweet initial notes of caramel, sweet bread, cream, and honey, followed by almond, caramel, butterscotch and toffee. The back palate is peppery and bright with plenty of clove, horehound, lemon peel, brine and ocean air providing a complex flavor profile.

Old Putney 18 Year can be found online for a little under $150 in the U.S.

Tamdhu Batch Strength

Tamdhu Batch Strength is a high-proof whisky distilled by Tamdhu and aged in sherry casks. This non-age-stated release comes to us at cask strength with no coloring or filtering, at 58.5% ABV.

It has a medium body on the palate, with no heat despite its high proof. Caramel, brown sugar, some spice drops and pepper are among the most prominent tasting notes of this whisky. It also features honey, red apples, blackberry and toffee for sweet notes followed by coffee and a peppery, spicy finish.

Despite being on the pricier side for a NAS release, it provides an excellent balance of sherry character, spice and oak. Tamdhu Batch Strength retails for around $100.

Bunnahabhain 12 Year

Bunnahabhain 12 Year is a core release from Islay distillery Bunnahabhain. With only 20% of the distillate being heavily peated, this whisky is an unpeated release with 25% sherried malt and 75% malt aged in ex-bourbon casks.

It has a medium mouthfeel with no real heat. The taste starts sweet with honey, tobacco and bread notes before turning to sweeter fruits. A mild sherry presence adds to its complexity, along with light tobacco, faint salinity and ash for an overall enjoyable experience.

Bunnahabhain 12 Year is commonly found online for about $50 or a bit cheaper.

Glengoyne 12 Year

Part of Glengoyne’s core collection, this scotch has an ABV of 43% and has been aged for 12 years. This sweet, fruity whisky is easily enjoyable.

On the nose, you’ll pick up aromas of coconut oil, honey, lemon zest and dried oak. The palate is characterized by toffee apples, cinnamon spice, ginger, orange and shortbread.

Glengoyne usually retails for around $60. It is a common scotch that can be found online or in local liquor stores.

Ardbeg Monsters of Smoke Trial Pack

Ardbeg’s Monsters of Smoke Trial Pack is the perfect way to explore the depths of Islay scotch whisky in an approachable variety pack.

The limited-edition pack presents three 200-milliliter bottles from Ardbeg’s core range: Ardbeg Ten Years Old, Wee Beastie and An Oa. Each bottle brings something different to the table — a blend of intense flavors, rich aromas and unusual (for a scotch label) horror-movie-inspired artwork that can be revealed by peeling off the labels from the bottles.

The trial pack can be found on ReserveBar starting at $52. If you’re curious about each individual whisky in the pack, we’ll dive into those next.

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

Ardbeg’s Wee Beastie is a 5-year-old peat bomb that packs a punch with an ABV of 47.4%.

On the palate, sweet and creamy notes of toffee, caramel, peat smoke and vanilla bean swirl together for a distinctive, sweet and smoky flavor experience. Its youth does shine through, but this whisky has some delightful complexity.

Ardbeg Wee Beastie can be found at most liquor retailers online and in-person for around $50.

Ardbeg An Oa

Ardbeg An Oa (pronounced “uh no”) is an NAS whisky with a medium mouthfeel and faint heat, followed by flavors of lemon meringue and salted caramel, as well as subtle smoky notes and a pleasant lime-and-brine finish.

Ardbeg An Oa retails for around $50-$60 from most major spirits retailers.

Ardbeg 10 Year

Ardbeg 10 Year is Ardbeg’s core expression and boasts an ABV of 46%.

Aged for 10 years, this smoky dram has a lot to offer. On the palate, you’ll pick up notes of burnt marshmallow and peat, followed by some muted astringent plastic notes. The overall flavor is gentle and complex with a nice, peaty finish. Ardbeg 10 Year provides excellent value and makes for a great addition to any whisky collection.

Ardbeg 10 Year retails for around $50 and can be found at most major spirits retailers.

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie is one of scotch’s best-selling expressions. Bottled at 100 proof, this is the new, NAS bottling of Bruichladdich’s un-peated distillate. It has a lot of floral notes followed by sweetness and honey. The saltiness fades quickly, giving way to notes of sherried fruits, clove, vanilla and even waxed fruits. All in all, this is a great offering that won’t disappoint.

Bruichladdich, The Classic Laddie retails for around $50-$60 and can be found at most major spirits retailers.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram