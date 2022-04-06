Whisky Magazine Names SMWS' Kaleidoscope Best Whisky Bar

At Whisky Magazine’s World Whisky Awards 2022 last month in London, the Icons of Whisky’s Global Whisky Bar of the Year was named.

The winner: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society’s Kaleidoscope Bar at 28 Queen Street in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“To win Global Whisky Bar of the Year is an outstanding achievement and to gain that highest level of recognition is amazing,” said Sarah Prior, venue manager, according to Scottish Field. “We pride ourselves on being a warm and welcoming bar with expertise in whisky, but Kaleidoscope is a fantastic bar for anyone to visit, whatever their level of whisky knowledge. If you’re a whisky lover already, it’s a must-visit location.

“The passion our staff have for the Society is embodied in our friendly and first-class service. Being open to non-members gives us the chance to show this love for the world’s most colourful whisky club.”

Kaleidoscope Bar offers a rotating selection of rare whiskies, paired with food, music and cask cocktails.

According to Scottish Field, Kaleidoscope Bar’s staff members guide visitors through “the colourful world of SMWS whiskies and recommend the best dram for them based on their flavour preferences.”

Kaleidoscope Bar has an ever-changing collection of more than 500 single malt whiskies from Scotland and beyond. The bar also offers craft beers, artisanal spirits, cocktails and wines. The bar also hosts a program of whisky tasting experiences, previews of new SMWS bottlings, one-off whisky events and masterclasses, and private bookings.

