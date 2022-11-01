Blackpink Star Lisa Partners With Chivas on Scotch Bottle

Lisa, one-fourth of smash K-Pop group Blackpink, is continuing her partnership with scotch whisky brand Chivas with a Chivas 18 collaboration. Chivas is releasing a limited-edition bottle featuring a design with blue and hot pink hues, complete with Lisa’s signature appearing in a neon blue color. The box that houses the bottle features with a combined Chivas x Lisa star pattern and Lisa’s signature in neon pink.

The bottle is decorated with a detachable leather strap and removable 18K gold-plated charms: the Chivas logo and Lisa’s star.

“I had so much fun working with the team at Chivas on this limited edition bottle,” Lisa said, per Chivas. “The bottle is typical LISA – bright, bold, and unique – and I’m so excited for everyone to finally see it. It is amazing to now have my own bottle – and cocktail too!”

The bottle is being released in China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, and the price will be set by each market, a Chivas representative told Whiskey Raiders. The limited-edition bottles will remain only while stocks last.

Chivas has also released five cocktails with Lisa: Pink Spice, Flex Your Night, Chocolate Kiss, Plum Green Tea Highball and Watermelon Sunset. The recipes can be found here.

“As we continue to elevate Chivas for a new generation, it is important that we collaborate with people who represent this new generation of whisky drinkers,” Chivas Global Marketing Director Nick Blacknell said, according to Yahoo. “Our partnership with LISA resonates with people across several passion points – whether that’s fashion or music – and brings a convention-breaking, contemporary cool to the world of Scotch whisky. It was a natural next step in our collaboration with LISA to add her flair to one of our most prestigious blends, bringing to life the bold attitude that both Chivas and LISA share. With this limited edition launch, we are offering fans a taste of the creativity and innovation behind the partnership, and we look forward to seeing how people react to it.”

The 25-year-old Lisa’s real name is Lalisa Manobal.

There were reports that the whisky would be available Tuesday on the Chivas website, but it hasn’t yet appeared there. At this time, it’s unclear how fans of Lisa or Chivas can purchase this bottle.

