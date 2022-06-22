Bladnoch 30 Year Old is Ancient Distillery's Oldest Whisky

Scottish whisky distillery Bladnoch has released a 30-year-old single malt whisky aged in oloroso Sherry and Moscatel casks.

The whisky is the oldest expression ever released by Bladnoch, which was founded in 1817.

“It is an immense privilege to release this 30-year-old single malt, produced from Bladnoch’s heritage whisky and matured in these stunning rare casks,” David Prior, who purchased the distillery in 2015, said, according to The Spirits Business. “This continues an exciting chapter in Bladnoch’s rich whisky-making history as we continue to develop our portfolio.”

The whisky’s release was limited to 950 bottles at a suggested retail price of £1,000 ($1,227).

Bladnoch 30 Year Old Tasting Notes

Color: Copper

Nose: Dried apricots, floral and nutmeg, with Seville oranges

Taste: Almonds and marzipan with Seville oranges

Finish: Light, floral and fruity with a crack of black pepper

In April, Bladnoch received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for excellence in international trade, the most prestigious business award in the UK.

Bladnoch is the Southernmost distillery in Scotland and restarted distillation in 2017 after shutting down in 2009. Prior, an Australian, purchased the distillery in 2015.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!