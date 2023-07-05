Bladnoch Launches Very Rare Samhla Collection

Bladnoch has just launched a series of three rare single malt vintage scotches —The Samhla Collection. The special collection includes an expression that dates back to 1966, according to an article that was published in The Spirits Business on Wednesday.

Three vintages are included in the collection: The McClelland, with only 15 bottles available, The Prior, with only 50 bottles for purchase and The Sage, with just 100 bottles set to sell.

Bladnoch holds 200 years of history and is one of Scotland’s oldest lowland-based distilleries.

“To preserve and nurture Bladnoch’s heritage is a profound honor, and it symbolizes the preservation of a legacy that has weathered the test of time,” David Prior, the owner who resurrected the once-mothballed distillery, said in a statement that was released in The Spirits Business.

This latest release follows hot on the heels of The Dragon Series, which launched in early June and was crafted as an hommage to the innate unpredictability of whisky-making.

The Samhla Collection is geared towards investors and collectors, according to Prior.

“In recent years, we have witnessed an unprecedented surge in the appreciation and demand for rare whiskies, with collectors and enthusiasts recognizing their inherent value as both assets and cultural artifacts. These extraordinary expressions carefully crafted over time embody the essence of craftsmanship, history and exclusivity that discerning investors seek,” Prior concluded.

The Samhla Collection Details and Tasting Notes, via Bladnoch

The McClelland

The McClelland is the distillery’s oldest whisky to date and was made in 1966. The spirit was matured in an American oak cask.

Tasting Notes: The McClelland hosts a gentle, delicate nose with fresh green apples. Orange peel and chocolate are prominent on the palate, followed by a sweet, subtle – yet dry – finish.

The Prior

The Prior is Bladnoch’s 1990 vintage, which was aged in a Spanish oak cask and a Pedro Ximenez sherry butt. The vintage was 1990, a year that coincided with David Prior’s choice to become an entrepreneur.

Tasting Notes: The nose is rich with licorice sticks, dried apricots and dates. On the palate, the date qualities carry through, leading to a long and viscous finish.

The Sage

The Sage represents the future of Bladnoch and was distilled in 2008 when Prior’s daughter, Sage, was born. The whisky was aged in American Oak Red Wine Hogsheads.

Tasting Notes: The Sage hosts a floral nose with herbs and chocolate-coated dark cherries. Black cherries are on the palate, complete with strawberry jam and cracked black pepper. The finish is fruity and peppery.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!