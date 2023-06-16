Bowmore Debuts Ultimate Rare Collection For US Launch

Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky announced the release of a new collection featuring three rare vintage scotches available for sale in the U.S. market according to a news release on Thursday. The collection costs a pretty penny for buyers interested in purchasing it in its entirety and fetches a price of $53,650.

The Ultimate Rare Collection includes bottles of Bowmore 1969 50 Year Old, Bowmore 40 Year Old and Bowmore 30 Year Old. Though the offerings are presented as a collection, interested parties will be able to purchase the bottles individually.

“These exquisite, aged and rare bottlings are a credit to the Bowmore portfolio and continue to drive our desire to produce highly revered products. We have been able to showcase how vital time is to each individual vintage, how time spent in casks shapes and influences each spirit, making it even more characterful,” stated Bowmore Distillery Manager David Turner in a news release.

Bowmore is an Islay-based distillery with close proximity to the sea that hosts a rich history spanning over two centuries. The oldest licensed distillery on Islay, Bowmore’s inception took place during the year 1779. The distillery has proprietary malt barns and hand-turns its barley, according to the brand.

The Bowmore Ultimate Rare Collection Details

Bowmore 30 Year Old

The Bowmore 30 Year Old was distilled in the 1990s and raised for three decades in a mixture of sherry hogsheads and bourbon barrels. The liquid was bottled at a cask strength of 45.3% and offers aromas of charred pineapple, mango, and butterscotch. The palate hosts a mixture of tropical fruits interlaced with honey and peat smoke, followed by a lengthy finish. With 2,556 bottles available, the Bowmore 30 Year Old has a suggested retail price of $2,650.

Bowmore 40 Year Old

Only 160 bottles of the Bowmore 40 Year Old were made, and the spirit fetches a suggested retail price of $9,000. The liquid was bottled at a cask strength of 48.7%. Each bottle of Bowmore 40 Year Old was inspired by the distillery’s proximity to the sea, and the natural elements of the region are incorporated in this release. Bowmore 40 Year Old has aromas of honey, treacle, and exotic fruits. The palate has contrasting aromas of tobacco, chocolate, spice and leather. Bowmore describes the finish as lengthy and luxurious.

Bowmore 1969

Bowmore 1969 is a rare single malt geared towards collectors that has been closely monitored by the distillery for five decades. This release is meant was meant to build upon the success of previous vintage releases from 1964, 1965 and 1966. The 1969 offering was aged in American oak ex-bourbon casks and hogsheads. According to Bowmore, the spirit has plenty of complexity from the passage of time and hosts a mixture of floral and smoke aromas. The suggested retail price for Bowmore 1969 is $42,000.

Rare scotches continue to skyrocket in popularity amongst investors looking into alternative assets, and Bowmore seems to be aware of this with the latest launch of the Ultimate Rare Collection.

