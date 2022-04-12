Bowmore Debuts 22 Year Scotch in Limited Release

Looking to expand its portfolio of exceptional whiskies, Bowmore has launched a new expression exclusively to global travel retail in China.

The 22-year-old Bowmore Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish was aged for 18 years in four different casks before being further matured in European oak Pedro Ximénez casks, resulting in a limited-edition bottling with a Spanish twist. The whisky was hand-selected by Islay distillery Bowmore’s master blender, Ron Welsh.

“We are always looking for ways to expand our portfolio of exceptional whiskies and the opportunity to introduce new flavours,” Welsh said of the venture. “We are excited to add the Spanish flair associated with Pedro Ximénez Sherry to the heritage and character made famous by Bowmore to make this perfect combination. I have no doubt that travelers and whisky lovers across China will be pleased to experience this wonderful addition to the Bowmore family.”

The new whisky will be hard to come by. Besides being launched exclusively to China, only 3,085 bottles were released.

Tasting Notes:

Consumers can expect the whisky to have aromas of toffee pudding on the nose, as well as beeswax and pecan pie. On the palate, the 22-year-old presents flavors of syrupy molasses, Morello cherries and dark chocolate. The finish is long and sweet with traces of Sherry.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!