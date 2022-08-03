Bowmore's 2022 Designed by Aston Martin Collection Unveiled

Islay scotch whisky brand Bowmore on Friday unveiled the second edition of its “Designed by Aston Martin” collection in partnership with luxury car brand Aston Martin. The limited-edition packaging will be released this month exclusively to global travel retail locations.

The packaging has been applied to Bowmore’s 10-year-old, 15-year-old and 18-year-old single malts. Each whisky was paired with a car that was “pivotal to the evolution of Aston Martin,” according to Global Travel Retail Magazine. The cars are the 1922 GP TT2, AM V8 and 1959 DBR4.

Bowmore 10 Year Old is paired with the Aston Martin 1922 GP TT2, which was designed to race in the French Grand Prix.

Bowmore 15 Year Old goes with the Aston Martin AM V8. The 18-year-old expression has been matched with the Aston Martin 1959 DBR4.

Bowmore 10 Year Old (80 proof) retails at $59, Bowmore 15 Year Old (86 proof) at $80 and Bowmore 18 Year Old (86 proof) at $121.

The first annual Designed by Aston Martin collection launched in 2021.

Bowmore will celebrate the Designed by Aston Martin range with in-store activations in 17 airports, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Sanya on the resort island of Hainan in China, and Taiwan, according to Global Travel Retail Magazine.

Bowmore ARC-52

Additionally, Bowmore announced the release of ARC-52, which it first revealed in June. ARC-52 is a 52-year-old whisky presented in a “futuristic” decanter, priced at $75,000.

Seven ARC-52 decanters will be released this summer. and seven more will arrive in early 2023.

Bowmore ARC-52 will be available in London, Singapore, Istanbul, Hainan, Taipei, Dubai and Paris.

“We’re delighted to unveil the second Designed by Aston Martin range exclusively to global travel retail. Following the success of the first Series, we know that our customers love this exciting collaboration which unites our exceptional travel retail whiskies with the incredible talent of Aston Martin’s design team and gives them a reason to engage and discover everything that is magical about Bowmore,” said Manuel González, marketing director of global travel retail for Beam Suntory, Bowmore’s parent company. “We’re also thrilled to be able to offer the exceptionally rare Bowmore ARC-52 to global travel retail. We have combined the cutting-edge design by Aston Martin and the craftsmanship of Bowmore to create a truly unique and a one-of-a-kind offering that collectors are guaranteed to fall in love with. Our partnership with Aston Martin is a prime example of how we are investing in the premiumization of our GTR portfolio through a combination of exciting innovations and special limited editions.”

