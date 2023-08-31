Bowmore 55 Year Old Whisky Could Sell for $600K+ at Auction

On Thursday, Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky unveiled its oldest whisky ever: the 55-year-old Bowmore STAC.

Bowmore is donating the bottle to the Distiller’s One of One Charity Auction, which is set to take place Oct. 5 and will raise funds for disadvantaged young Scottish adults through the Youth Action Fund.

Bowmore STAC 55 Years Old is projected to sell for between £300,000 ($380,040) and £500,000 ($633,400), Bowmore STAC 55 Years Old is presented in a 1.5-liter, handblown glass sculpture.

“Bowmore STAC is a significant milestone in showcasing the exceptional aged spirit we have crafted at Bowmore, and a truly proud moment for us all,” Daryl Haldane, global private client director at Bowmore, said in a news release. “For 55 years this rare single malt has been quietly aging, capturing flavour and character more as time has passed. “We are delighted to be able to showcase the craftsmanship of this legendary Scotch whisky and share this masterpiece in support of such an important cause, and also play our part in this landmark coming together of the Scotch whisky industry.”

Distilled in 1962, Bowmore STAC 55 Year Old was aged in second-fill American oak hogsheads.

At the inaugural Distillers One of One Charity Auction in 2021, Bowmore donated a 51-year-old expression, which sold for £400,000 ($506,813).

Bowmore STAC 55 Year Old’s release and inclusion in the auction was first reported in July.

Bowmore STAC 55 Year Old Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Fresh, vibrant aromas full of soft orchard fruits and honey. Vibrantly capturing the tropical flair of fresh pineapple and honeydew melon merging with pecan nuts and floral honeysuckle before notes of subtle menthol and minerality arise.

Taste: Licorice, cocoa nibs and dark roasted coffee beans unite with caramel and shortbread to reveal toasted oak spices and peat smoke

Finish: Mouth warming and conclusive long, drying finish

