Bowmore Adds 2 Scotch Whiskies to Timeless Series

The Spirits Business reported on Friday that Bowmore has added two new high-age offerings to its Timeless Series: 29-year-old and 33-year-old single malt scotch whiskies. Just 3,000 bottles of each expression will be available for purchase starting in October.

“We are pleased to introduce two very special and rare single malts as part of our Bowmore Timeless Series, which we believe capture the essence of time beautifully and showcase how special aged Bowmore truly is,” Master Blender Calum Fraser said, according to The Spirits Business.

The 29-year-old Bowmore was bottled at a cask strength of 53.7% ABV after being aged in a mixture of sherry-seasoned European oak and ex-bourbon American oak casks filled in 1991 and 1992. Bowmore Timeless 33 Year Old was matured in ex-bourbon American oak barrels, as well and Matusalem sherry-seasoned European oak butts in combination with second-fill European oak oloroso sherry casks.

The 29-year-old Bowmore expression hosts a suggested retail price of $1,800, while the 33-year-old offering is priced at $2,800.

The Timeless Series was created with the Polish pianist, singer and composer Hania Rani. Rani is a multi-award-winning composer, pianist and vocalist who is influenced by classical music, jazz and electronica. Her music is widely popular in Europe, according to Forbes.

The collaboration between the brand and artist culminated in a song called “The Boat,” which was inspired by the sights and sounds at Bowmore’s Islay facilities after the artist was invited to visit the distillery, a trip that helped fuel the creative process.

“Nature is central to my inspiration and being Islay really amplified my own sense of natural connection,” Rani said, according to Bowmore. “There is something about Bowmore because it comes from Islay, rooted in the land shaped by nature, which perfectly represents The Boat. Listening to the song, you are transported to another place as you forget about the passage of time and become immersed in the moment.”

As for these latest expressions, the 29-year-old scotch is described by the brand as tasting of dark fruits, cocoa, licorice and some bitter citrus. The brand claims the palate is integrated with sweetness and peat.

The 33-year-old expression is described as having a honeyed and floral nose, with aromas of jasmine blossom. The plate tilts towards an herbaceous quality, with menthol and eucalyptus coupled with tree fruit and peat smoke.

“We purposefully strive for more character by harnessing the optimal conditions and protecting the precise processes used to ensure that we bring bold flavors to the front,” Fraser said. “Both the 29-year-old and 33-year-old are a testament to the fact that our spirit ages like no other and keeps delivering breadth and depth of flavor as it matures,” Fraser concluded.

