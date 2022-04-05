Bowmore Concludes 'Vaults' Series With $42K Scotch Whisky

Islay scotch whisky distillery Bowmore has unveiled the final whisky in its Vaults Series: a 1969 single malt priced at $42,000.

Only 339 bottles of Bowmore 1969 are available. The single malt scotch whisky was aged in American oak ex-Bourbon barrels and hogsheads and bottled at 46.9% ABV.

The 50-year old bottling is now available to buy at London Heathrow Airport and will reach Amsterdam Schipol Airport, Frankfurt Airport, Istanbul Airport and more in the coming months.

Previous Bowmore releases from the Vaults Series were expressions from 1965, 1966 and 1964.

“The 1960s are truly the defining decade for Bowmore distillery and rightfully these incredible whiskies have become amongst the most admired and revered single malts we’ve ever produced,” said David Turner, distillery manager, according to the Moodie Davitt Report.

Bowmore is owned by spirits giant Beam Suntory.

“We’re delighted to launch Bowmore 1969 exclusively to global travel retail in the coming months so that travellers can experience the liquid gold first-hand,” Beam Suntory Marketing Director of Global Travel Retail Manuel González said. “Paired with the Bowmore 1965, the bottles are perfect for collectors, drinkers, and investors alike. They showcase some of the rarest whiskies from the timeless Bowmore distillery and bring a totally new aged expression to the whisky portfolio. They will certainly tantalise both dedicated fans and curious customers to discover the outstanding whiskies.”

Bowmore 1965 also is available at global travel retail locations. It is available now at Los Angeles International Airport and will soon be launched at China Duty Free Group’s Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Hainan. Only 232 bottles of 1965 have been made available.

Bowmore describes its Vaults Series as “a collection of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.”

Bowmore 1969 Tasting Notes

Bowmore offered the following notes for the whisky, although it added that the single malt’s flavor profile is “almost undefinable.”

Nose: Citrus fruits, honey, vanilla and apple pie

Taste: Almonds, lemon, crème caramel, coconut and peat smoke

Finish: Long and warming

