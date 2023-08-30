Brora Iris Whiskey Sculpture Could Fetch $635,000 At Auction

Brora Iris is set to hit the auction block at the hotly anticipated Distillers’ One of One in October, the distillery announced Wednesday. The offering, donated by spirits behemoth Diageo, is estimated to fetch a price of $650,000.

This is the first time a 50-year-old whisky has been released from Brora, a former “ghost distillery” that was mothballed in 1983. Diageo announced plans to bring it back to life in 2017, which came to fruition in June 2022.

Brora’s offering is a 1.5-liter decanter of 50-year-old whisky suspended from a limestone sculpture designed by Scotland-based sculptor Michelle de Bruin. The decanter is capped with a bespoke wildcat-shaped key designed by the U.K.’s leading animal sculptor, Jonathan Knight. Together, the sculpture and decanter are meant to be a representation of the eye of the Scottish Wildcat, the symbol of the distillery. The distillery chose limestone as the material because Brora’s facilities are built out of the material.

The highest bidder will also be offered the opportunity to visit the resurrected distillery with five guests.

The “ghost stock” whisky was distilled in 1972.

“The aroma opens a door to the past and reveals Brora: perfectly presented alive today and correct in every detail,” whisky expert Charles Maclean said about Brora Iris in a news release.

About The Distillers’ One of One Auction

The Distillers’ One of One Auction is now in its second year and is set to take place Oct. 5 at Hopetoun House in Edinburgh.

The auction made waves in July when Old Pulteney announced an offering of 45-year-old single malt in a strikingly distinctive sculpture.

All whiskies at The Distillers’ One of One Auction are one-of-a-kind expressions, and proceeds will be donated to the Youth Action Fund, an organization geared toward helping disadvantaged teens in Scotland.

Bidding for The Brora Iris will open on Sept. 12.

“We are delighted to be able to support The Distiller’s Charity with the donation of The Brora Iris to the upcoming Distillers’ One of One auction,” Javier Ferrán, Diageo chairman, said in the news release. “We look forward to seeing the industry’s contribution benefit the young people and communities that the charity supports across the length and breadth of Scotland.”

