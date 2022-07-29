GlenDronach Distillery to Double Output | Whiskey Raiders

The GlenDronach Distillery is set to double its production capacity, thanks to a £30 million ($36.5 million) investment from Brown-Forman.

The expansion will see the Aberdeenshire-based distillery increase its production facilities to meet global demand for its Sherry cask-matured single malts. The GlenDronach is known for its rich and flavourful whiskies, which have seen demand triple since 2016.

“As a small, traditional Scottish distillery, we’re very proud to be custodians of such a revered single malt at The GlenDronach,” distillery manager Laura Tolmie said, according to The Scotsman. “I’m delighted that this significant investment in the long-term future of the distillery is secured, preserving our rich heritage whilst ensuring we can meet the increasing demand for The GlenDronach at home and around the world.”

This is slated to be a three-year project. Brown-Forman will pay specific attention to preserving the distillery’s history, including restoring the original malting room for production use. On top of the preservation of the property, Brown-Forman will also invest heavily into remaining energy-efficient.

