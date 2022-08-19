Bruichladdich Barley Exploration Range Gets 2 New Whiskies

Islay scotch whisky distillery Bruichladdich on Thursday unveiled two new whiskies, Organic Barley 2011 and Bere Barley 2012, which join Islay Barley 2013 as members of the 2022 edition of the unpeated Bruichladdich Barley Exploration series.

“Our Barley Exploration series originally began in pursuit of flavour, but it has grown into so much more,” Head Distiller Adam Hannett said, according to DramFace. “Barley is integral to the whisky-making process and we have subsequently become fascinated with the growing process, heritage grains and natural crops – and how every aspect can elevate the drinking experience.”

Bruichladdich Organic Barley 2011

Bruichladdich Organic Barley 2011 is made with 100% barley cultivated at Mid Coul farm in Inverness, Scotland. The barley is farmed without the use of artificial fertilizers or pesticides and supports the soil it was grown in.

“It is also an opportunity for us to support the farmers who grow for us,” Hannett said. “By partnering with them we can truly push the boundaries of what we can achieve with barley, discovering new flavours and resurrecting long forgotten ones. Ultimately, it’s about reconnecting our whisky with its vital raw ingredient.”

Bruichladdich Organic Barley 2011 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Crème brûlée, sweet cantaloupe, water mint and lemon rind

Taste: Toasted oak, barley flour, creamy vanilla fudge and ripe pear

Finish: Luxurious. Golden syrup with a subtle maritime sea breeze

Bere Barley 2012

Bere barley is a heritage variant of barley that dates back about 4,500 years to the early days of Scottish agriculture. Bruichladdich has worked with the University of the Highlands and Islands’ Agronomy Institute for 17 years to bring Bere barley back to the whisky industry.

bere Barley 2012 is matured for 10 years in first fill ex-bourbon casks.

Bere Barley 2012 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Zesty lime, creamy vanilla, green apples and honeysuckle

Tasty: Distinct cereal notes give way to apple crumble and warm scones, with hints of stoned fruits and smooth honey

Finish: Rich, with gingerbread, milk chocolate and marzipan

