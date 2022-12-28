Bruichladdich Mural Fights Pollution | Whiskey Raiders

Scotch whisky distillery Bruichladdich installed a mural in London, England, which not only promotes the brand but is also coated with a “pollution-eating” polish that absorbs smog.

The polish harnesses the sun’s power and breaks down pollutants and odors, according to The Spirits Business. The mural has been up for about four weeks and is said to have reversed the pollution equivalent of 700 cars.

“We are working to reduce the impact of our operations and become more environmental in our actions, all with a heightened sensitivity to growing within our island home.” the brand said on its website.

Bruichladdich is known for being sustainability-focused and has made many efforts to maintain the brand’s B-corp status.

“This means adhering to the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and accountability, or in other words, balancing profit and purpose,” Bruichladdich explained.

