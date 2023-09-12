Bunnahabhain Unveils 537 Bottles Of Whisky Made In 1992

The Spirits Business announced on Monday that the Islay scotch whisky brand Bunnahabhain released a 32-year-old single malt matured in an oloroso sherry butt in partnership with The Whisky Exchange. The expression is set to retail on The Whisky Exchange for $2,505.

Just 537 bottles are available and the whisky was bottled in 2023.

The single malt scotch clocks in at an ABV percentage of 54.8%, and the aging process “complements the distillery’s character without overpowering it,” according to The Whisky Exchange.

The Whisky Exchange head buyer, Dawn Davies MW was said to have collaborated with Master Distiller Emeritus Brendan McCarron to select the whiskey according to the brand.

Bunnahabhain is no stranger to releasing its expression in smaller quantities. The scotch distillery released a 2008 expression that was aged for 11 years in Manzanilla wine casks which received an 8 at Whisky Raiders. The distillery specializes in unpeated Islay Single Malt whiskies.

This sets the producer apart, as peat is often considered a major identifying characteristic of whiskies produced in Islay, according to Flaviar.

Founded in 1881, Bunnahabhain relied heavily on maritime trade according to the brand. The distillery was mothballed briefly in the 1930s, yet was resurrected and grew rapidly in the 1960s. Bunnahabhain’s 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, its flagship, was introduced to the world and put the producer on the map.

The distillery made the choice to produce its whiskies without chill filtering, and the brand continues to grow.

Bunnahabhain 1990 32 Year Old Oloroso Butt Whisky Exchange Exclusive Tasting Notes, via the brands

Aroma: Raisins, candied orange peel, baked almonds and treacle, with hints of forest floor and tobacco leaf.

Palate: Candied orange peel, rum-soaked dried fruits, a hint of orange blossom honey, leather armchair and incense spice.

Finish: Lengthy, and nutty.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!