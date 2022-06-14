Chivas Brothers Invest in Aberlour, Miltonduff Distilleries

Chivas Brothers, the scotch whisky business of Pernod Ricard, announced an £88 million ($105.4 million) investment into Aberlour and Miltonduff, two of its single malt distilleries.

The investment will go toward upgrading sustainable distillation technologies at the Speyside distilleries along with significant production capacity expansions to meet the growing global demand for scotch.

Chivas Brothers is set to expand its production capabilities with a 14 million liter increase in alcohol output per annum. The move is a strong vote of confidence in Scotland’s economy and workforce and comes at a time when Scotch whisky exports are seeing record growth.

This rise in demand is being driven by expanding markets in the Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Asia regions. Chivas Brothers’ own sales figures reflect this increased demand, with the company announcing a 23% net sales increase in its half-year results. This confirms that the company has not only recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic but is now thriving. The expansion is sure to create new jobs and bring further prosperity to the Scottish economy.

In a news release, Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Scotch Whisky is a UK exporting success story and this excellent news will see some of the best products made in Scotland, sold to the World – supporting jobs and economic growth and helping us to level up the country. “It’s great to see Chivas Brothers adopt new ground-breaking energy-efficient technology, helping deliver the Government’s Net Zero strategy, and maximizing export opportunities through green UK innovation.” Trevelyan continued.

Both sites are expected to be operating at full capacity by mid-2025.

