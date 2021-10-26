Chivas, Balmain Collaborate Unexpectedly | Whiskey Raiders

Scotch whisky distillery Chivas is collaborating with luxury fashion brand Balmain on two new releases of its 15-year-old Chivas XV, Chivas XV Balmain Gold Edition, the companies announced. The two releases come in limited-edition bottle designs.

This marriage between a budget whisky brand and an expensive fashion seller is an unexpected one. The release is, fittingly, far pricier than the typical range of a Chivas bottle; Chivas Regal retails for 175€, or about $202.

The original Chivas XV release sells for £44.95 (about $62).

The whiskey is aged in French cognac casks. The metallic armor and chain design on the first bottle is an homage to Balmain’s signature runway pieces, according to Chivas. The first release is available now, exclusively at Selfridges in the UK. Only 200 bottles were filled.

The second bottle design hasn’t yet been announced, but it will be a larger release — 2,000 bottles — and less expensive, only £60 (about $82). The second release will be made available starting Nov. 22 via select prestige retailers.

The bottle designs were developed by Chivas in partnership with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

Just like Balmain, Chivas has always adhered to the highest standards with neither house being afraid to push boundaries and break with outdated conventions,” Rousteing said in a news release announcing the collaboration. “Those already familiar with the Balmain universe will note that this unique collaboration includes a signature motif of the house—the oversized golden chain. Whenever I’ve included that eye-catching adornment in my collections, it has served as a bold symbol of the defiant spirit of our rebellious and inclusive Balmain Army – a bold and audacious attitude that both Chivas and Balmain celebrate.”

