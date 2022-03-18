Formula 1 Champ Jenson Button Launches Whisky Brand

British Formula 1 champion race car driver Jenson Button and whisky expert George Koutsakis announced the launch of their own blended scotch whisky, Coachbuilt, according to SpiritedZine.

Koustakis sourced liquids from all five whisky-producing regions of Scotland for Coachbuilt’s debut expression: Islay, Speyside, Campbeltown, Highlands and Lowlands. The liquids were aged in premium sherry casks.

“Coachbuilt began from a realization that blended Scotch whisky does not receive the praise it deserves worldwide,” Koutsakis said. “With our whisky we cast the spotlight on the immense skill required to take components from dozens of distilleries across the country, and piece them together, to create a liquid defined by balance and complexity. From sourcing liquid from each region of Scotch Whisky, to the final touch added by the sherry cask finish, craftsmanship is the core of our blend.”

The first release will serve as Coachbuilt’s flagship expression. Ultra-rare, aged and limited-edition releases will be developed for future bottlings, according to SpiritedZine.

“The timing was brilliant – I was in the middle of launching our coachbuilding company Radford when I got introduced to George as he was on a mission to create the ultimate blended whisky,” Button said. “I’ve always loved my whisky but didn’t know a huge amount about the blending world, however the more we talked the parallels between blending and coachbuilding became pretty apparent. He then sent me an early sample of what he was working on and that was that, I asked how I could get involved and 2 years later here we are!”

Bottled at 46% ABV, and priced at £42 ($55), Coachbuilt Whisky will be available beginning March 23 on the brand’s website.

Button has a history in whisky, with Diageo’s Johnnie Walker. Button starred in a campaign for the scotch whisky brand, appearing in multiple ad spots. Johnnie Walker even released a signature blend by Button, which sold through Whisky Auctioneer for a winning bid of £12,001 ($15,821).

Coachbuilt Tasting Notes

Nose and Taste: Full bodied, intricate and well-balanced with notes of summer fruits, and subtle spice, followed by toffee, chocolate, and a touch of citrus

Finish: Long and soft, with fruit, toffee and a hint of smoke leading the way

