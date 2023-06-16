 Smuggler With $1.5M of Cocaine Dissolved in Whisky Busted
Woman Busted at Airport for Smuggling $1.5 Million of Cocaine Dissolved in Scotch Whisky Bottles

David MorrowJun 16th, 2023, 2:05 pm
Cocaine

View of a stand of Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky during a promotional event Sept. 7, 2005, in Shanghai. A woman was busted for smuggling cocaine in bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label, a senior customs official said. (Imaginechina via AP Images)

A 25-year-old Kenyan woman was busted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, for smuggling cocaine dissolved in two whisky bottles, a senior customs official said Friday, per the Times of India.

The woman was intercepted after arriving from Addis Abada, Ethiopia, on Thursday. After a search, officials discovered the two bottles of whiskey carrying cocaine worth about Rs 13 crore ($1.59 million USD).

The bottles hiding the cocaine were Johnnie Walker Black Label.

The smuggler was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. She appeared before a court, which sent her to judicial custody, where she will remain for 14 days.

The official said the woman received the bottles at Nairobi airport in Kenya and was supposed to deliver them to someone in Delhi, per the Times of India.

While cocaine is most often snorted in powder form, it can be dissolved and injected. Dissolved powder cocaine is a commonly smuggled drug since it can be easily disguised in many items — bottles of scotch, in this case — per Newsweek.

In 2016, liquid cocaine worth HK$15 million ($1.92 million USD) was seized after being discovered injected into fruit at the Hong Kong airport.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow

