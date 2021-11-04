Auction to Sell Tiny Whisky Collection | Whiskey Raiders

A collection of 4,000 miniature whisky bottles is going to auction, where it is expected to sell for between £25,000 (about $33,750) and £35,000 (about $47,250). The collection will be auctioned in two timed online auctions by Gildings Auctioneers in Leicestershire, U.K.

The bottles were collected by Brian Marshall between the late 1980s and about 2016.

“A friend from work at Kettering Crematorium who was collecting full-sized bottles suggested I collect miniatures and it started from there. I don’t even like the stuff, but it took on a life of its own because I started planning my holidays in Scotland around it,” Marshall said, according to Scottish Field. “There was one particular shop in Aviemore where I got to know the man who ran it and would stay and chat for two or three hours at a time.”

What’s in the collection up for auction?

The collection comprises almost exclusively scotch whisky, although bottles have been sourced from countries including America, Iraq, Uruguay and Australia.

The first auction is online now and closes Nov. 14. The second auction will go live Nov. 26 and close Dec. 12.

Items in part 1 of the auction include presentation packs issued by Signatory Vintage of 1966 vintage whiskies, such as Laphroaig, Ardbeg and Macallan. There is also an extensive collection of The Whisky Connoisseur series and specialist bottlings from Gordon & MacPhail and Cadenhead’s.

Part 2 includes Marshall’s collection of 120 bottlings of Ballantine’s whisky – each with a different label from around the globe and across the decades. Other highlights from this lot include a miniature bottle of Macallan 1961 commemorating Private Eye magazine’s 35th anniversary, and a suite of bottlings from the Mini Bottle Club UK, of which Brian was a long-standing member.

“We are very much looking forward to auctioning Brian’s incredible collection,” said Gildings’ director and wine, whisky and spirits specialist, Will Gilding. “With the fantastic gems on offer, connoisseurs and those looking for the perfect stocking filler for the whisky drinker in their life can be grateful that Brian’s passion lies in collecting rather than tasting whisky.”

Marshall said that while there were some bottles he was reluctant to part with, such as his 120 bottles of Ballantine’s, the only pieces of his collection he is keeping are a Rutherford’s Rolls Royce themed bottle and a set with every player from the 1968 Manchester United European Cup winning team.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!