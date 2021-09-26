Compass Box Releases New Scotch: ‘It’s More ‘Our Whisky’ Than Anything We’ve Made Before” | Whiskey Raiders

Compass Box Whisky announced the release of Orchard House, the new core range blended malt Scotch whisky expression.

Orchard House will be an exceptionally distinct release. Created using malt spirit from the company nearly a decade ago, the scotch is a blend from distilleries renowned for their fruit-forward flavor. Orchard House is bottled at 46% ABV.

Commenting on the launch, John Glaser, the founder of Compass Box, said, “Orchard House is our first core range whisky produced almost entirely from whiskies we have aged since the day they were distilled. In a sense, it’s more ‘our whisky’ than anything we’ve made before. We are so proud of this. Something new, something different for us. Something joyful. And delicious.”

Orchard House Blended Malt Scotch Whisky Tasting Notes

Compass Box Orchard House is said to deliver notes of apples, pears, peach, pineapple, Earl Grey tea and peat on the nose, followed by notes of apple juice, banana, honey, strawberry and peat on the palate.

Compass Box Orchard House will be available later this month from specialist retailers for a recommended retail price of £42.00.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!