Craigellachie 37 Year Old Whiskey Debuts

Bacardi Global Travel Retail teamed up with retailer and distributor Gebr. Heinemann to launch a limited release of The Craigellachie 37 Year Old Whisky, according to The Moodie Davitt Report.

The Craigellachie 37 Year Old hosts a 46.5% ABV and is non-chill filtered. The liquid was distilled in 1984 at the 132-year-old distillery.

After distillation, it was matured in refill casks prior to being finished in first-fill ex-bourbon casks, yielding a more potent expression of Speyside scotch, according to the brand.

“Craigellachie has always been a bold and brooding malt, and this finish in first-fill bourbon casks elevates the signature style of this wonderfully eccentric distillery,” Bacardi Global Travel Retail Global Head of Marketing Ignacio Vazquez said, per The Moodie Davitt Report.

The Craigellachie is known for producing muscular styles of Speyside whisky due to its old-fashioned worm tub condensers, according to the brand.

Worm tub condensers are a more traditional way of turning vapors back into liquid, as explained by Master of Malt. Very few distilleries still implement this technique, and some believe it affects the character of the final spirit.

The Craigellachie distillery experiments with different finishes and uses a variety of materials that range from ex-bourbon to Armagnac casks.

Just 3,012 bottles will be available of this limited-edition expression, which will be on Gebr. Heinemann’s shelves from June 1 to July 31. Its network will subsequently widen to include global travel retailer Dufry’s, followed by select domestic markets.

The suggested retail price is $3,245.

The Craigellachie 37 Year Old Tasting Notes, via the Brand

Nose: Pineapple tarte-tatin, custard, bananna bread, soft cereal.

Taste: Acidic flavors coupled with soft fruit and almonds.

Finish: Long and lingering.

