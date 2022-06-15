Nick Offerman Stars in 'Dad Does it Better' Lagavulin Ad

Lagavulin scotch whisky and “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman have collaborated again this Father’s Day with a new video advertising spot: “Dad Does it Better.”

The new video sees Offerman and his real-life father, Ric Offerman, venture into the woods for a day of bonding and father-son activities. They eat steak, go bird-watching, stargaze and work on a woodworking project. In the end, there’s no doubt that dad does indeed do it better after besting Nick Offerman at each activity.

It’s a fun and heartwarming video that perfectly encapsulates the special bond between fathers and sons. So whether you’re raising a glass of Lagavulin to your dad this Father’s Day or enjoying some quality time with your family, be sure to check out the “Dad Does it Better” campaign.

Nick Offerman and Lagavulin Collaborations

The partnership between actor Nick Offerman and Lagavulin whisky has been fruitful, with three “Offerman Edition” releases so far. The first, Lagavulin Offerman Edition: ex-Bourbon matured and aged 11 Years and was released in 2019. The second release, Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Aged 11 Years, was very well received by consumers and critics alike and earned multiple awards.

The third Offerman Edition Charred Oak Cask will be bottled at 92 proof. Each label from the partnership has sported the same quote from Offerman, an ode to the scotch itself:

“I have travelled the world and sampled many attempts at pleasing nectars, but it is solely this distillation of Islay; a tiny charismatic Scottish isle, that has claimed by palate. Yea, and my heart into the bargain.”

Given the popularity of both the actor and the whisky, it’s safe to say that this partnership is one that will continue to thrive in the years to come.

