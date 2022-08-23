Dál Riata Distillery Planned for Campbeltown, Scotland

Campbeltown, Scotland is one of the primary homes of scotch whisky. And soon, it may be home to a new distillery from Dál Riata.

The producer has submitted a planning application to build the distillery on the banks of Campbeltown Loch. This will be in addition to the three single malts released under the South Star Spirits brand in February to mark the launch of the new distillery.

Dal Riata has submitted a planning application to @argyllandbute council for permission to build a new distillery on the banks of Campbeltown Loch https://t.co/KCEWKXHrTE — Scottish Business Insider (@Insidermag) August 19, 2022

The Scottish whisky company has submitted a planning application to the Argyll and Bute Council to build a distillery on the banks of Campbeltown Loch. The proposed distillery would have a glass front and would display two large copper stills. A balcony would also be installed for use during events and tastings. The warehouses currently on the site would be renovated and converted into self-catering apartments, which would sleep up to 10 people and offer views over the distillery and across the loch.

If the application is approved, the estimated building costs would cost around £4.5 million ($5.3 million). The new distillery would also provide 20 jobs for locals of Campbeltown.

