The Dalmore 14 Year Unveiled as US-Exclusive Scotch Whisky

Highland distillery The Dalmore on Thursday announced the launch of its newest expression, The Dalmore 14 Year Old, a 14-year-old single malt scotch whisky. The new whisky was developed by Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass and is the ﬁrst Dalmore expression to be ﬁnished in hand-selected, rare Pedro Ximénez casks from the House of Gonzalez Byass.

The Dalmore 14 Year Old will be available exclusively in the U.S. this September and received a 94 Point Score from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

“The Dalmore 14 is a truly exceptional expression combining the beauty of The Dalmore Scotch Whisky from Scotland with the delicacy of rare sherry casks from Spain,” Glass said in a news release. “This whisky showcases delicious notes of citrus and rich caramel, harmoniously balanced. The sweet intensity of sun-drenched Pedro Ximénez sherry wine perfectly complements The Dalmore’s distinctive house style of chocolate orange and subtle spice. Ideal to cherish.”

The Dalmore 14 Year’s time in Pedro Ximénez casks offers a chance to mix signature highland scotch flavors with the delicate characteristics of sherry, the brand said.

“The Dalmore has been making exceptional whisky for more than 180 years. And with the new 14-Year Old, we’re continuing that tradition of exceptionalism,” Craig Badger, US head of advocacy, The Dalmore, said. “The Dalmore finessed in Pedro Ximénez is sublime and I can’t wait for all our friends in the US to try it.”

Tasting Note for The Dalmore 14 Year

Nose: Warm honey, dates, Seville orange zest, rich raisins and allspice.

Palate: Figs, dates, toasted hazelnuts, roasted coffee and maple syrup.

Finish: Rich dark fruits return, licorice, marmalade and depths of cocoa.

The Dalmore 14 Year is bottled at 87.6 Proof and will be available exclusively in the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $89.99

