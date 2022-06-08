Dalmore 21 Year Old Single Malt Whisky Launches

Single malt scotch whisky brand The Dalmore has released a limited-edition 21-year-old whisky, which joins the brand’s Principal Collection. Dalmore 21 Year Old’s annual release will be limited to 8,000 bottles.

The 21-year-old single malt rested in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels and was then matured in casks from Sherry producer Gonzalez Byass, based in Jerez. These casks were previously used through the solera system to make The Dalmore’s 30-year-old whisky.

“Having been meticulously crafted and seasoned in the finest 30 years ‘Matusalem’ Oloroso Sherry casks, a spectrum of charm, elegance and refinement awaits you in every mouthful of this aged icon,”The Dalmore

The Dalmore 21 Year Old is bottled at 43.8% ABV and ) is available from select retailers worldwide with at a recommended retail price of £575 ($721).

The Dalmore Principal Collection comprises eight single-malt whiskies, including an 18-year-old bottling and The Dalmore King Alexander III.

The Dalmore 21 Year Old Tasting Notes

Nose: Seville oranges, bitter chocolate, Columbian coffee and vanilla

Taste: Sweet liquorice stick, Black Forest fruits, roasted walnuts and thick marzipan

Finish: Peaches, ginseng, pear tarte tatin and Sanguinello blood oranges

