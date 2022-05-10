The Dalmore Submits Plans for Distillery Expansion

Scottish beverage company Whyte & Mackay has submitted plans to expand its The Dalmore single malt scotch distillery, The Spirits Business reported Tuesday.

The expansion would add a new whisky-making facility and visitor experience, including a pagoda atop the Old Dalmore Kiln, according to the Scotsman.

Whyte & Mackay also hopes to secure a sustainable future for The Dalmore Distillery, according to The Spirits Business. In 2021, Whyte & Mackay published a sustainability plan called The Green Print, which came with a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The distillery that would be expanded if the plans are approved is located at the Cromarty Firth of Scotland.

Demand for whiskey continues to surge across the world, which has led to many distillery expansions. Buffalo Trace, Barton 1792, Bardstown Bourbon Company, High Bank, Lux Row, Four Pillars and Casey Jones are among distilleries that have expanded or announced plans to do so in the past year.

In October, The Dalmore released a collection of five bottles priced at $275,000.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!